Analysts Set Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target at $26.25

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $133,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

