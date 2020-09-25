Analysts Set Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Target Price at GBX 426.43

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

MCRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £11,375.88 ($14,864.60).

MCRO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 267.80 ($3.50). 1,910,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 385.14. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 252.40 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68).

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

