Analysts Set Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) PT at $41.00

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

In other news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,259. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 59.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 315,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Parsons by 16.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Parsons by 28.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. Parsons has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

