Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) PT at $64.75

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.88. 14,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,137. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after buying an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,027,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,214,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 896,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

