Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Bancorp (FBNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2020 – First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/15/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating.

9/7/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/1/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2020 – First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

