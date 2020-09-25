Analyzing Verso (NYSE:VRS) and BPM (NYSE:BPMI)

BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BPM has a beta of 6.15, indicating that its share price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BPM and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPM N/A N/A N/A Verso 9.89% 0.45% 0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BPM and Verso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verso $2.44 billion 0.11 $96.00 million ($0.19) -41.16

Verso has higher revenue and earnings than BPM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of BPM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BPM and Verso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPM 0 0 0 0 N/A Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verso has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 235.68%. Given Verso’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than BPM.

Summary

Verso beats BPM on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BPM Company Profile

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

