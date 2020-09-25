Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.88. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 578,137 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVXL. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.
The company has a market cap of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
