Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.88. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 578,137 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVXL. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The company has a market cap of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

