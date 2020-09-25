Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.43

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.43 and traded as high as $66.55. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

