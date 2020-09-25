apM Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.36 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. apM Coin has a market cap of $30.11 million and $16.36 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.25 or 0.04774618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

