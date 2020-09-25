AppCoins (APPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97,867.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $97,867.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00229132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.01460742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00200219 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.