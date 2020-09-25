Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Apple’s analysis:

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.25 to $73.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,994,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,876.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.