Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $112.50 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.25 to $73.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,876.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 253,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 71,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.