Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $112.50 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.80.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,876.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
