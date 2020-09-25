Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $112.50 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,876.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

