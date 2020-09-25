Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.28. Aptorum Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.