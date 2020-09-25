Aragon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.82 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $122.17 million and $25.82 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00034405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

