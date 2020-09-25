Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

ABUS stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

