ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ArcBest by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

