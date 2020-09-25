Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Cap of $29,205.33

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $29,205.33 and approximately $94.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055046 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,016,337 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

