Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Tops $0.0015

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $24,686.92 and $61.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,016,419 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.