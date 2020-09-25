Argentum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

