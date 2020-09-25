Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.90. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 348,050 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

