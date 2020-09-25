Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $38.87 million and $1.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002945 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bit-Z and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023755 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,281,654 coins and its circulating supply is 124,060,757 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptomate, Livecoin, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

