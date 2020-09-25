ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

