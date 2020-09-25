ArtByte Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00429965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.