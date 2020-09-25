ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.15

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $17.72. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 68,746 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.90.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

