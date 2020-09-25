Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.31. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 11,940 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.