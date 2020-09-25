Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.46 ($17.01).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

