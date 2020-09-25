Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) vs. ACMAT (NYSE:ACMTA) Critical Analysis

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assured Guaranty and ACMAT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty $963.00 million 1.73 $402.00 million N/A N/A ACMAT $2.75 million 8.86 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Profitability

This table compares Assured Guaranty and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty 34.43% 4.85% 2.25% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Assured Guaranty and ACMAT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.28%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than ACMAT.

Risk & Volatility

Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, and other public finance bonds; and various types of non-United States public finance obligations comprising infrastructure finance, regulated utilities, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including pooled corporate obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, financial products, commercial receivables securities, and other structured finance securities. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

