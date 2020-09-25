Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading Down 8.6%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 779,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 704,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $965.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Athenex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

