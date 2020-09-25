Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ACBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

