Atlas Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.23 million and $141,337.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00100529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.01454625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00200121 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.