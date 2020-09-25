ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

ATVDY opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

