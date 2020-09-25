AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,373,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

