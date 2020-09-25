Augur (REP) Market Cap Achieves $154.42 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $154.42 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $14.04 or 0.00131932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00228153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00092121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.01459997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00203841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Crex24, GOPAX, ABCC, BX Thailand, Mercatox, IDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Liqui, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Livecoin, DragonEX, Kraken, Koinex, Upbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, AirSwap, BitBay, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bitbns, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, CoinTiger and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

