Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.45

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 59141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02.

About Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

