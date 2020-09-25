Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.32 or 0.04801421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

