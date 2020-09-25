AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Underperform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$16.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.79.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 0.9575397 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.