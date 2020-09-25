AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Underperform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$16.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.79.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
