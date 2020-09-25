Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.31.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after acquiring an additional 986,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $54,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,278.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 576,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.71. 642,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.32 and a beta of 0.76. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

