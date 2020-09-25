AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,013.22

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,013.22 and traded as high as $4,948.00. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $4,833.00, with a volume of 140,380 shares changing hands.

AVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,685.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,014.96.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

