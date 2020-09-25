AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,013.22

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,013.22 and traded as high as $4,948.00. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $4,833.00, with a volume of 140,380 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,685.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,014.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.