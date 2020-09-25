Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 572,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 278,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 46.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 234,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

