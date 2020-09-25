AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVVIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 112,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,120. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

