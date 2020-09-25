Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Critical Review

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gilead Sciences 2 15 10 0 2.30

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.50%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $78.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences -1.16% 33.59% 11.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.48 $5.39 billion $6.14 10.14

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

