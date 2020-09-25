Baader Bank Reiterates “€148.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.09 ($162.46).

SAP stock opened at €131.96 ($155.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.83. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

