Baader Bank Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.75).

1COV stock opened at €43.71 ($51.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.56 and a 200-day moving average of €34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.65.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

