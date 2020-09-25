Baader Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.53 ($7.68).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €5.53 ($6.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

