Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banc of California by 764.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banc of California by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Banc of California by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,593. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $483.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.