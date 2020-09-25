Bank of America Begins Coverage on XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. China International Capital started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. XPeng has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $62.00.

