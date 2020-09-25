Bank of America Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $20.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.