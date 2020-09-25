Bank of America Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. 65,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,527. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

